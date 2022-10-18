Jéssica Andrade’s UFC Return Date, Opponent Revealed

Former UFC strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade is continuing her pursuit of another UFC belt at flyweight for her Octagon return.

Andrade will fight on the upcoming UFC 283 pay-per-view card taking place in Rio de Janeiro, BR on January 21st. She’ll face former flyweight title challenger Lauren Murphy in a three-round contest.

News of the Andrade/Murphy booking was first reported by MMA Fighting.

Andrade vs. Murphy adds to what’s looking like a stacked first pay-per-view card of 2023 in the UFC’s return to Brazil. UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo will face off against Brandon Moreno for the fourth time in the main event.

Jéssica Andrade Set To Return Against Lauren Murphy At UFC 283

Zuffa LLC

Andrade returns to flyweight following a first-round submission of Amanda Lemos back in April. After initially teasing a future matchup against Carla Esparza, she’s looking to potentially earn a rematch against UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Andrade has won three of her last four fights since losing a split decision to Rose Namajunas at UFC 251. She challenged Shevchenko for the flyweight title at UFC 261, losing via second-round TKO.

Murphy returns following arguably the biggest win of her career at UFC Long Island against Miesha Tate. Before that, she lost to Shevchenko for the belt at UFC 266.

Murphy has been on a roll with wins in six of her last seven fights, including recent victories over Joanne Wood and Roxanne Modafferi. She earned a shot in the UFC following her win of the Invicta FC bantamweight title in 2013.

The winner of Andrade/Murphy could earn a flyweight title shot with a victory.

What is your early prediction for Jéssica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy?