Jiu-Jitsu Champion Shot Dead Outside Of Restaurant In Brazil

A recent shooting at a restaurant in Brazil left a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion and one other person dead.

25-year-old Thaynã Higor was standing outside of a restaurant in Praia Grande on Wednesday, October 12 according to G1 (h/t SB Nation for the translation).

Surveillance footage from the establishment showed Higor waiting on the street for a car to arrive. The shooter then appeared suddenly and got up close to the jiu-jitsu champion before shooting him in the head.

The assailant unfortunately didn’t stop there, as he immediately entered the restaurant after shooting Higor and also ended up shooting a 67-year-old customer. Higo died immediately following the assault, while the other victim was transported to the hospital before passing away the following morning.

The shooter was subsequently run out of the restaurant by a group of people and ended up at a nearby pizza shop. After taking three people hostage, police were finally able to apprehend the gunman before any further violence could occur.

The assailant is currently in police custody, although his identify has not been revealed to the public as of yet.

Higor Succeeded Despite Medical Condition

The Brazilian’s journey to jiu-jitsu success was unique due to him being born with a medical condition that kept his left arm from developing normally.

Despite lacking normal muscle mass and range of movement in the arm, Higor was able to participate and excel in regular as well as para-athlete jiu-jitsu tournaments.

The 25-year-old’s grappling accolades included winning a pair of titles in the United Arab Emirates’ Abu Dhabi World Festival Para Jiu-Jitsu, as well as three titles competing in his home country for the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Confederation of Parasports.

This tragedy comes only two months after former BJJ world champion Leandro Lo was shot dead at a nightclub in Brazil.

