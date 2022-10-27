Joe Rogan Weighs In On O’Malley/Yan Controversial Outcome

Prominent podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on the controversial result of Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan.

O’Malley earned the biggest win of his career via a split decision against Yan at UFC 280. The victory resulted in him leapfrogging 10 spots in the latest bantamweight rankings.

The win didn’t come without a high amount of controversy. Many UFC fighters, including Dominick Reyes and Michael Chiesa, feel Yan won the fight.

The fight exceeded expectations and was a three-round war between two of the most dynamic strikers in the bantamweight division. Despite the positive reception to the action, the official decision continues to be the biggest talking point from the fight.

Rogan, who doesn’t appear on international UFC broadcasts, wasn’t in Abu Dhabi for UFC 280. He was able to watch the fight on television and had a strong opinion about how things transpired between Yan and O’Malley.

Joe Rogan Thinks Judges Got It Wrong With Sean O’Malley Vs. Petr Yan

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan gave his reaction to O’Malley vs. Yan.

“A lot of people were shocked [at the decision],” Rogan said. “There’s a video of Khabib [Nurmagomedov] watching the decision and Khabib is like, ‘How, how did he win? How?’… He was certainly in the fight against Petr Yan. He was a former champion, one of the best in the division, by far the number-one contender. It was a very close fight, and he definitely hurt Petr on multiple occasions, caught him with that big knee, and rocked him.

“The question is, how much is the takedown worth, how much is control worth? Takedowns without damage, what is that valued? I’m not denying that I thought Petr Yan won, because I did think he won at the end of it… One of the problems is that I feel we’re very limited by this 10-9 scoring system… I don’t think it’s a good system for MMA.” (h/t BJ Penn)

The MMA scoring system continues to be a hot topic following the recent Yan/O’Malley controversy. Some have advocated for an open scoring system in which fighters are aware of where they stand on the scorecards in between rounds.

Rogan, a veteran of UFC broadcasts, feels changes are needed so controversial decisions such as Yan vs. O’Malley are few and far between.

