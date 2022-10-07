Johnny Walker Names Ideal Opponent For UFC 283

Johnny Walker has set his sights on UFC 283, with his crosshairs landing on Scotland’s Paul Craig as his next opponent.

The Brazilian is carrying an air of confidence about him following his first UFC submission victory over powerhouse Ion Cutelaba. Johnny Walker had hit a rough patch of form, going 1-5 prior to the victory. Training out of SBG Ireland, the dynamic striker looks to have added a much-improved ground game to his arsenal. He is looking to test it on BJJ ace Craig in Rio.

Ranked number eleven, Johnny Walker told LowKickMMA of his desire to fight “Bearjew”:

“If I can get to UFC Rio in January, what could be a good fight is the guy from Scotland. Paul Craig”. When asked why he thought the bout was fitting, he had a list of reasons that on paper, make sense.” Because he is coming off of one loss now. He is closely ranked. It not like top five, a big step or something.”

Johnny Walker Wants Bearjew

Paul Craig

Paul Craig looked to be making one of the most unlikely title runs in recent memory. He stopped four straight opponents including Ukrainian Nikita Krylov and Jamaal Hill. Volkan Oedzimeir put a stop to the streak at UFC London, getting a win on the judge’s scorecards. Now Craig must find a way back into ranking relevancy in his next bout, and Johnny Walker may be just the guy.

Back in 2020, it was in fact Paul Craig who sought Walker for a fight. From this we can gather it is clearly a match-up Craig likes. With both men a far cry from a fight with the champion, this could be the type of all-out action-packed bout that makes fans once again start to push them towards the top end of the title discussion tables.

