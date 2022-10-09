Walker vs. Craig Booked For UFC 283, MMA Twitter Reacts

UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker will return at UFC 283 on Jan. 21 against an opponent that he called out just days ago.

News of Walker’s upcoming UFC booking was first reported by AgFight.

Walker will face Paul Craig, whom he answered would be his ideal next opponent during a recent interview. He will get his wish and return to the Octagon for the UFC’s first card in Brazil in nearly three years.

Walker earned a first-round submission of Ion Cuțelaba at UFC 279 last month. The win got him back on track after losing four of his previous five fights, including back-to-back main event losses against Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill.

Walker earned a shot in the UFC following a unanimous decision win over Henrique da Silva on Dana White‘s Contender Series: Brazil in 2018. He’s gone on to earn wins over the likes of Ryan Spann, Misha Cirkunov, and Khalil Rountree.

Before losing to Volkan Oezdemir in July, Craig surged into the light heavyweight title picture with five wins. He earned finishes over Hill, Nikita Krylov, and former UFC champion Shogun Rua.

UFC 283 will take place in Rio de Janeiro, BR, and will feature a flyweight title tetralogy between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno. The full card is expected to be finalized in the coming months.

