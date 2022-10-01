Archives: Jon Jones Fires Back At GSP For Recent PED Comments (2018)

On this day four years ago, Jon Jones had some strong words for fellow GOAT contender Georges “Rush” St-Pierre (GSP).

Jon Jones has a well-chronicled history with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Because of this, he’s earned his fair share of critics along the way. However, Jones was not expecting the soft-spoken and gentlemanly Georges St-Pierre to be among them.

However, when St-Pierre made the following remarks, Jones couldn’t help but draw that conclusion:

“Look, I remember there was a fight between two opponents, and one guy said, ‘Oh, it’s not the performance-enhancing [drugs] that threw the kick. It’s me.’ Actually, it’s not true. That’s the performance-enhancing drugs that threw the kick, because you wouldn’t have thrown the kick [like that] if you would have not taken them.”

Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier, UFC 214

Jones took this to be in reference to Jones’ KO turned No-Contest with Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, and he was sure to issue a strong retort as found in the following article.

Latest News

Despite the following hiccup from four years ago, St-Pierre and Jones have not had any issues since this story. In fact, GSP recently had encouraging words for Jones, stating that he has all the skills needed to be successful at heavyweight.

In terms of the MMA News cycle, Jones most recently let it be known where his legacy stands against the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov despite the former LHW king’s questionable testing history.

As for St-Pierre, he is all smiles per usual, and he, too, most recently made some comments concerning the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Four Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED OCTOBER 1, 2018, 6:09 PM]

Headline: Jon Jones Fires Back At GSP For Recent PED Comments

Author: Fernando Quiles Jr.

Jon Jones fires back at Georges St-Pierre.

St-Pierre and Jones have usually been chummy when seen together. The two had a “bro moment” when they bumped into each other waiting in line to get into a club. They’ve also shown support in the crowd on fight nights. That’s because St-Pierre would split his time with Jackson-Wink and Tristar gym. It appears the friendliness has become a bit rocky.

St-Pierre recently criticized an unnamed fighter for saying steroids didn’t cause the head kick that knocked out his opponent. Many assumed St-Pierre was talking about Jones’ UFC 214 fight with Daniel Cormier. “Bones” certainly took offense to this and went on Instagram to vent:

“It sucks when you have to hear someone you’ve always shown respect to sit and talk foolishness. But that’s the nature of the game these days. Saying steroids change more than physical performance. ‘Make you more creative and hungry.’ Do you know how crazy that sounds? I guess brain damage is real out here. Saying PED metabolites threw a kick? Come on man. It’s called training and identifying a weakness. So much in fact I told him to his face it was coming and then landed it. That’s called execution. How about rather than campaigning for GOAT status you get in there and dominate your next fight. I’ve had nothing but respect for you over all these years. Don’t change that now. You’re better than this.”

Jones will be eligible to return on Oct. 28. The former UFC light heavyweight champion has agreed to give the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) “creditable substantial assistance” in exchange for a reduced suspension. Jones has failed two drug tests under USADA’s watch.

Do you think Jon Jones has a point, or is he simply not taking responsibility for his own actions?