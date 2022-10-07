Julian Lane, Of ‘Let Me Bang Bro’ Fame, Flattened In Boxing Debut

Former The Ultimate Fighter contestant Julian Lane’s professional boxing debut didn’t exactly go according to plan against Vlad Tuinov on Friday.

Lane faced Tuinov in the co-main event of a Pravda Fight Championship boxing card in Russia. The former TUF fighter opted to make the move to professional boxing following a brief return to MMA at XMMA 5 back in July.

Though it wasn’t to be for Lane, who after a competitive first round got caught by back-to-back left hooks from Tuinov that sent him falling to the canvas.

Watch Tuinov get the finish in Round 2 below.

Kickboxer turned bareknuckle boxer Vlad Tuinov destroys Julian Lane in the 2nd round. Left hook stopped him dead in his tracks. #PRAVDA pic.twitter.com/jY8guYI8Db — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 7, 2022

Lane is commonly known amongst MMA fans as one of the most colorful personalities to ever grace TUF. His infamous ‘let me bang bro’ rant during Season 16 of the show made him a household name among long-time viewers of the show and the UFC.

After an up-and-down career in MMA, Lane has turned the majority of his attention towards bare-knuckle boxing, earning wins in Bare Knuckle FC over Tom Shoaff and Jake Bostwick. He also co-headlined BKFC: Knuckle Mania 2 with Mike Perry, losing to Perry via a unanimous decision.

The Pravda boxing card featured a 200lb headliner between Magomed Ismailov and Aleksandar Ilić.

