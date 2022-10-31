Usman: The World Knows Who The Best WW Is

Kamaru Usman may have lost to Leon Edwards, but he still thinks he is the better fighter.

It is safe to say many people are still dealing the shocking victory Edwards scored over Usman in their welterweight title rematch at UFC 278.

After losing 3 out of the 4 rounds to that point, with the champ looking like he was en route to winning the fifth round and the fight, Edwards scored the head kick heard ’round the world, knocking out “The Nigerian Nightmare” out cold with just a minute left to go in the fight.

via Instagram @leonedwardsmma

Leon Edwards Knows Kamaru Usman Is The Best

This was certainly an unexpected outcome, and an amazing comeback for the new champion, but it is hard to ignore the relatively fluky nature of the finish.

In fact, it appears they will likely have the chance to settle the score, as the UFC is looking to book the rubber match between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards in the UK at the beginning of the year.

Speaking with TMZ Sports recently Usman leans into the narrative that he is still the best fighter in the world at the 170lb, no matter the outcome of his fight with Edwards. In fact, he went so far as to say that even Edwards himself knows who the better fighter is between the two of them.

“I dealt with (the loss) how I’m supposed to deal with it. I’m a champion. I’m still a champion in my head. And that’s the thing too, like, come on guys, who y’all kidding? The world knows who the best welterweight in the world is,” Usman said. “Shout out to Leon, it was a beautiful kick at the right time… Leon and I know who the best welterweight in the world is. He knows.”

This is certainly a strong display of confidence from Kamaru Usman, who confirmed that he was looking to fight Leon Edwards in his own backyard to kick off 2023. Time will tell if he is correct about being the best welterweight in the world.

Do you still consider Kamaru Usman the best welterweight in the world?

