Kanye West Responds To UFC Owner Ari Emanuel’s Boycott Plea

Multiple-time Grammy award-winning recording artist Kanye West has hit back at UFC owner Ari Emanuel’s calls to boycott his various businesses.

West has been one of the most talked-about topics in pop culture for all of the wrong reasons in recent weeks. He’s in hot water regarding controversial remarks he made about Jewish people and a slew of businesses have already cut ties with him.

Emanuel, who purchased the UFC in 2016, recently wrote a scathing op-ed in The Financial Times calling for all companies affiliated with West to disband from him. He and his family are of Jewish descent.

More than a week after Emanuel’s piece was published, West took the time to address Emanuel’s remarks on his Instagram page.

Kanye West Responds In Kind To Ari Emanuel’s Calls For Boycott

In a recent Instagram post, West responded to Emanuel’s comments.

“Ari Emanuel. I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am,” West wrote to Emanuel.

The UFC doesn’t and didn’t have any fiscal connections with West. He’s attended a variety of UFC events over the years and even re-posted middleweight Joaquin Buckley’s knockout of Impa Kasanganay in 2020.

West recently socialized with UFC welterweight Colby Covington at a Black Lives Matter documentary premiere alongside conservative commentator Candace Owens. West was also heavily criticized for donning a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt and for his vocal support of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Emanuel wants to see swift action taken against West for his antisemitic comments and West seems unbothered by the firestorm sent in his direction.

