MMA Community Reacts To Manon Fiorot vs Katlyn Chookagian

Manon Fiorot has scored ten wins in a row after earning a victory over Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 280.

Fiorot was taking a massive step up in competition when facing the former flyweight title challenger in Chookagian, to kick off the UFC 280 pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi. To that point, she had been undefeated and impressive so far, across her first four fights in the UFC, but Chookagian is a grizzled veteran who is tough to look good against.

Manon Fiorot Outworks Katlyn Chookagian

The first round between Katlyn Chookagian and Manon Fiorot was super competitive, with both ladies working to find their range and get going. However, things would pick up for Fiorot in the second, as she appeared to find her rhythm.

In a fight that could have gone either way heading into the third, Fiorot would push the pace, scoring a brief takedown and offering strong defense against Chookagian’s strikes. This would be enough for her to score a 29-28 unanimous decision.

Community Reacts To Chookagian vs Fiorot

While the fight between Katlyn Chookagian and Manon Fiorot was rather competitive, it was not exactly the most exciting fight of the night. As a result, the online reactions were mixed about the way this fight turned out.

“What a horrible way to start UFC 280,” Henry Cejudo wrote on Twitter, before adding, “Both fighters deserver a -$50,000 bonus for that performance!”

“29-28 Manon Fiorot I guess but this isn’t the kind of performance that’s going to have anyone screaming for her to face Valentina Shevchenko,” Damon Martin wrote.

“Fiorot gets the unanimous decision victory and should definitely be next in line for a flyweight title shot. Very closely contested fight and this is the first unanimous decision loss of Chookagian’s career in her 18th fight to go the distance,” Aaron Bronsteter noted.

“Alexa Grasso and Manon Fiorot didn’t really do anything special to prove they should fight Valentina Shevchenko next Match them up together to find out the clear No. 1 contender,” Alex Behunin suggested.

After this big win over Katlyn Chookagian, it is possible that Manon Fiorot will a shot at Valentina Shevchenko’s flyweight title. It will be interesting to see how she matches up against the virtually unstoppable champion.

