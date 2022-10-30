UFC Fighters React To Arnold Allen’s Win, Calvin Kattar’s Injury

UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen earned the biggest win of his career with unfortunate circumstances at UFC Vegas 63.
Allen showed off superb boxing against Kattar in the opening minutes of the fight, finding great timing with his jab and right hook. Toward the end of the first round, Kattar appeared to land awkwardly on his right leg and dropped to the mat below.
While he survived the opening round, Kattar wobbled into Round 2 before an accumulation of damage to his right leg proved too much to bear. Allen was awarded the TKO victory to continue his impressive winning streak.
Watch the final moments of the fight below.
UFC Fighters React To Abrupt Ending Of Arnold Allen Vs. Calvin Kattar
Here’s what UFC fighters had to say about Allen’s win and Kattar’s nasty leg injury.
Allen entered his first career five-round main event with a nine-fight winning streak in the UFC. He earned recent wins over Dan Hooker and Sodiq Yusuff before the fight with Kattar.
As for Kattar, he returned to the Octagon after a hard-fought war against Josh Emmett at UFC Austin. It’s uncertain how long he’ll be sidelined with the leg injury, but we could learn more in the coming days.
Allen moves one step closer to a potential featherweight title shot with the victory. As Alexander Volkanovski gets ready to compete for the lightweight title, he could face another top contender such as Josh Emmett or Yair Rodríguez.
Who do you want to see Arnold Allen fight next?