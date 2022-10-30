UFC Fighters React To Arnold Allen’s Win, Calvin Kattar’s Injury

UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen earned the biggest win of his career with unfortunate circumstances at UFC Vegas 63.

Allen showed off superb boxing against Kattar in the opening minutes of the fight, finding great timing with his jab and right hook. Toward the end of the first round, Kattar appeared to land awkwardly on his right leg and dropped to the mat below.

While he survived the opening round, Kattar wobbled into Round 2 before an accumulation of damage to his right leg proved too much to bear. Allen was awarded the TKO victory to continue his impressive winning streak.

Watch the final moments of the fight below.

Calvin Kattar hurt his knee in the 1st round and Arnold Allen ends it early in the 2nd round with a leg kick. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/sk2cND8zVN — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 30, 2022

UFC Fighters React To Abrupt Ending Of Arnold Allen Vs. Calvin Kattar

Here’s what UFC fighters had to say about Allen’s win and Kattar’s nasty leg injury.

That’s more than likely ACL. I tore mine the exact same way landing from a switch knee. #UFCVegas63 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 30, 2022

Arnold Allen looked very good! Unfortunately injury for Kattar 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #UFCVegas63 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 30, 2022

Damn I hate to see that. #UFCVegas63 — Chris “El Guapo” Gutierrez (@CGutierrezMMA) October 30, 2022

Oh man! That doesn't look good. Poor Kattar #UFCVegas63 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) October 30, 2022

Ehhhhh no one wants to see that, hope his knee is ok 😩 #UFCVegas63 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) October 30, 2022

👀 Looking for a statement!! #UFCVegas63 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 30, 2022

Damn that’s a bummer — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) October 30, 2022

Hard to see the fight in this way speedy recovery @CalvinKattar #UFCVegas62 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) October 30, 2022

Allen entered his first career five-round main event with a nine-fight winning streak in the UFC. He earned recent wins over Dan Hooker and Sodiq Yusuff before the fight with Kattar.

As for Kattar, he returned to the Octagon after a hard-fought war against Josh Emmett at UFC Austin. It’s uncertain how long he’ll be sidelined with the leg injury, but we could learn more in the coming days.

Allen moves one step closer to a potential featherweight title shot with the victory. As Alexander Volkanovski gets ready to compete for the lightweight title, he could face another top contender such as Josh Emmett or Yair Rodríguez.

Who do you want to see Arnold Allen fight next?