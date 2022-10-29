Kattar Names What “Hurt The Most” About Loss To Emmett

UFC featherweight contender Calvin Kattar has described the losses he took as a result of a much-debated decision defeat to Josh Emmett.

This past January, Kattar returned to the Octagon a year after his devastating loss to Max Holloway. In the UFC Vegas 46, “The Boston Finisher” bounced back with a clinic of his own, dominating Giga Chikadze en route to a unanimous decision victory.

With that, Kattar immediately returned to contention and was placed in another headliner for the UFC’s return to Austin in June. There, 34-year-old shared the cage with Josh Emmett. While Kattar had hoped to stake his claim for a shot at Alexander Volkanovski‘s gold, he fell on the wrong side of a narrow split-decision verdict.

The result immediately split opinion, with many believing that Kattar had done enough to secure a second consecutive victory. The man himself also shared that view, which he reiterated during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour.

“I felt like I did enough, man. The same thing with ‘Sugar’ Sean (O’Malley) and (Petr) Yan (at UFC 280). It’s not the fighters’ fault. They’re out just trying to get a W. But I outstruck him… He had what, 21 stitches? I had no laceration. I don’t get it… I’ve seen worse robberies, but I feel like they got it wrong.”

While he was left feeling hard done by at #5 on the featherweight ladder, while Emmett rose to #4 and staked his claim for a title shot, there’s another side of things that hurt even more for Kattar.

Kattar: ‘I Got Half My F*cking Pay Check’

Kattar told host Ariel Helwani that more than the impact that the controversial defeat in Texas had on his immediate ambitions in the UFC, the biggest outcome surrounded a loss of income.

Noting the show/win purse system that the UFC employs, which sees fighters receive a set fee for showing up to fight and the same sum again should they have their hand raised, Kattar admitted that it ‘sucked’ to be left significantly short of what he felt he’d earned with regards to money.

“The thing that sucks now is I’m sitting without my win money, while he might be in line for an interim title fight,” Kattar said. “It is what it is, but that last one sucked… The only thing that really affects me is the damn money side, and obviously the derailment and longer path to the title.

“Half my f*cking pay, man. It sucks. That’s what hurts the most. Especially with this maybe a recession coming up. I’m trying to secure some long-term money. We don’t get retirement (money) in this game, you gotta be smart when you get it,” Kattar added.

Kattar will look to move on from the loss tonight by immediately re-entering the win column and joining victorious previous opponent Emmett in the title conversation.

If he’s to do so, “The Boston Finisher” will have to add the first blemish to the promotional record of England’s Arnold Allen. The pair will headline UFC Vegas 63 in Las Vegas tonight.

A clash of 𝑬𝑳𝑰𝑻𝑬 featherweights take the spotlight Saturday 😤



[ #UFCVegas63 | Oct 29 | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/NFWsMKJ1yV — UFC (@ufc) October 25, 2022

Do you think Calvin Kattar should have been awarded the win at UFC Austin over Josh Emmett?

