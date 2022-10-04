Kayla Harrison Reacts To The PFL Adding Aspen Ladd

Two-time PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison has given her first thoughts on the PFL signing former UFC fighter Aspen Ladd.

The PFL signed Ladd just days after the UFC parted ways with the female fighter following her recent weight miss ahead of UFC Vegas 60. She was to face Sara McMann in a bantamweight matchup before weighing in two pounds over the limit, forcing the UFC to cancel the fight.

The cancelation was the third time the UFC was forced to scrap a fight involving Ladd due to her weight-cutting issues. She was to face Macy Chiasson last October before falling ill during the weight cut, fighting two weeks later in her featherweight debut against Norma Dumont.

The PFL has confirmed that Ladd will compete in the to-be-launched women’s featherweight division in 2023. While it’s unclear if Harrison will continue to fight at lightweight or move down to featherweight, she seems impressed by the PFL adding Ladd to the mix.

Kayla Harrison Seems Intrigued By Potential Aspen Ladd PFL Fight

In a recent tweet, Harrison responded to the PFL’s acquisition of Ladd.

“Alright alright alright,” Harrison tweeted, appearing impressed by the move.

Harrison will face Larissa Pacheco for the 2022 PFL women’s lightweight title next month. Her PFL future remains uncertain after comments she made earlier this year.

Ladd is the latest former UFC fighter to make the move to the PFL’s SmartCage. Former UFC fighters Marlon Moraes and Shane Burgos will clash in their respective PFL debuts at the 2022 PFL Championships.

Ladd’s addition to the PFL roster adds potential competition to Harrison in the league going forward. While it’s uncertain if the two women will fight each other next year, the league’s biggest star seems open to a matchup.

How do you think Aspen Ladd would match up against Kayla Harrison?