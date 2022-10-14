Kevin Holland Approves Of Draymond Green’s Teammate Punch

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland has given his take on Draymond Green’s viral training punch on Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole.

Last week, basketball took over the sporting headlines when Green, a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA All-Star, was caught striking a teammate during a training session. The 32-year-old Michigan native, who plays as a forward, punched Poole in a verbal altercation that quickly turned physical.

After avoiding a suspension for the incident, which Warriors head coach Steve Kerr described as “the biggest crisis” the team has had during his tenure, Green returned to training this week ahead of the final preseason game against the Denver Nuggets.

SIGN DRAYMOND FOR THE UFC IMMEDIATELY pic.twitter.com/I41OqaH0yF — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 7, 2022

After footage of the training clash went viral, a number of notable figures across multiple sports gave their take on the incident.

Unsurprisingly, remarks from the combat sports world largely surrounded jokes about a future in the ring for Green, with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul even offering the basketball star a place on his promotion’s next pay-per-view card.

The latest to react to the incident was UFC fighter Holland, who is no stranger to delivering and receiving stiff punches.

Kevin Holland Tells Green: “Don’t Apologize, F*ck It”

In recent times, Holland has gained a reputation as Houston’s Batman, having stopped a number of crimes throughout the city. However, in this case, “Big Mouth” has backed the antagonist.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Holland was asked about Green’s training blow, which could have resulted in a maximum punishment of $50,000 per league rules.

Interestingly, the former ranked middleweight gave “props” to Green, suggesting that a good punch is sometimes in order.

“Props to that guy. I like it,” Holland said. “Don’t apologize, man. F*ck it. Sometimes tough love is the best love. Punch that motherf*cker. Don’t be soft, you know? Sometimes a good punch is good for you. I’m in a fighting sport, of course I’m gonna say that. Sometimes a good punch is good for you. A good punch should not kill anybody, so you’re good to go.”

Perhaps Green will take up the chance to direct his shots in a legal capacity down the line by joining the ongoing crossover craze, which has seen the likes of former NBA star Nate Robinson and American footballer Le’Veon Bell lace the gloves.

Gotta get Draymond Green in the boxing ring. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2022

