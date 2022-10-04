Holland Doubles Down On Retirement, Cites Return Stipulation

Kevin Holland has further explained his recent announcement of his MMA retirement following his recent loss.

Holland lost to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 just weeks ago via first-round submission. He was to face Daniel Rodriguez on the main card before Chimaev’s weight miss forced a series of new fight pairings for the event.

Holland called out Rodriguez and former title challenger Stephen Thompson for his next fight at 170lbs. In a stunning development following the callouts, Holland announced his retirement at just 30 years old in an Instagram post.

There have been many naysayers regarding Holland’s retirement, and many have questioned whether or not it’s legitimate. Contrary to popular belief, Holland seems content in his decision to hang up the gloves.

Kevin Holland’s Surprise Retirement Announcement Came Days After UFC 279

Zuffa LLC

During a recent episode of the Real Eyes Recognize podcast, Holland further clarified his desire to retire.

“I’m retired from fighting,” Holland said. “I had a good fight, a good payday, a good run…times are rough for your boy, but I’m really, really happy on the green side. So unless something super duper, like super duper magical, were to pop up, I’m pretty happy with the way things are.”

When pressed on what the ‘super duper magical’ thing would be that could lure him out of retirement, Holland didn’t specify.

Holland made his UFC debut on short notice against Thiago Santos at UFC 227 in 2018. He went on a run at middleweight before opting to make the move back to welterweight, winning two of his last three fights.

Holland could potentially unretire down the line, though it sounds like he’ll be sidelined for the foreseeable future despite his recent run of success at welterweight.

Will Kevin Holland eventually return to the UFC?