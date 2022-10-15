Kevin Holland Replies To Rockhold’s Fighter Pay Counterargument

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland has hit back at Luke Rockhold after calling him “naive” over his stance on fighter pay.

Holland will face Stephen Thompson in his Octagon career at UFC Orlando on Dec. 3. He returns following a first-round loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279, along with a brief “retirement” from MMA.

Holland has argued that fighter pay isn’t that big of an issue in the sport today and that fighters make too much of a deal out of it. He has advised fighters to fight more often or to get a better manager if they want to get their way financially.

Rockhold, who has been a harsh critic of UFC President Dana White regarding the issue, harshly criticized Holland’s stance on fighter pay. He also messaged Holland on Instagram to reprimand him for his comments.

Kevin Holland Hits Back At Luke Rockhold Over Fighter Pay

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Holland responded to Rockhold’s criticism.

“Nothing against Luke,” Holland said. “I’m naive, I’m naive because I worry about my paycheck and not everybody else’s? I thought that was a grown-ass man taking care of his responsibilities. I show up to work and everybody else sits on the couch. I fight a lot when everybody else sits on the couch. I say yes when everybody else says no. Therefore, I’m gonna roll up when everybody else is complaining, like little female dogs.”

Rockhold announced his retirement from MMA following a loss to Paulo Costa at UFC 278. He’s hinted at a move to boxing but also hasn’t ruled out an eventual return to the Octagon.

Rockhold’s return to the UFC wasn’t met with open arms by Holland. He criticized Rockhold and claimed that the former UFC middleweight champion returned because he was broke.

Holland will look to get back in the win column after a last-second opponent shuffle at UFC 279. Before the loss to Chimaev, he won back-to-back fights at welterweight over Alex Oliveira and Tim Means.

Fighter pay continues to be a controversial topic in MMA and Holland doesn’t seem to be budging from his stance on how fighters are compensated.

