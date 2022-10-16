Khabib Explains Why He Doesn’t See Himself As A “Coach”

The Khabib Nurmagomedov era has come to a close, and it seems that there is no possibility of a return. The former UFC lightweight champion made his last walk to the Octagon back in October of 2020 and has not looked back.

Although his fighting days are over, he has not been a stranger to the sport. He is now helping to train the next generation of top Russian fighters and has appeared in the corners of his friends and family over the past two years.

In addition to his work with his team, Nurmagomedov has also purchased a fight promotion of his own called Eagle FC.

Makhachev and Coach Khabib

Khabib Nurmagomedov Feels He is Not The Coach of His Team

There is no doubt that Nurmagomedov is very successful and no longer needs to fight, but there are still some that believe he can be persuaded back. He retired upon the death of his father and a promise made to his mother that he would no longer fight. He has held true to that promise and now helps those around him pursue their own greatness.

“You mentioned ‘senior mentor,’ and that’s the closest to what I am,” Nurmagomedov said in an interview with UFC.com. “But I wouldn’t call myself a coach, since I was never their coach. We all trained together and had a coach. I still train with them a little. I visit the gyms when I have time.

“Some days I’m busy in the day, but I may call someone over at night to wrestle at home. I think I’m more the senior mentor. I’m the oldest among them, and often have to take matters into my own hands. I feel like there are many instances where I can share my knowledge and experience.”

Nurmagomedov seems he is happy in the role he plays now. Many refer to Nurmagomedov as coach to his team, which includes UFC title contender Islam Makhachev and his cousins, Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov, but he remains firm that “coach” is not the right term.

Nurmagomedov will be on hand to watch his mentee, Makhachev, go up against a tough Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. He will be there calling the shots from the corner hoping to see his friend take over the title that he used to hold, “Lightweight Champion of the World.”

Do you think Islam Makhachev will live up to his “senior mentor” Nurmagmoedov’s teachings?