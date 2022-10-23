‘How Is It Possible?’: Watch Khabib React To Yan/O’Malley Decision

Khabib Nurmagomedov was among those who felt like Petr Yan got robbed against Sean O’Malley at UFC 280.

Khabib was at UFC 280 to work as a coach and cornerman for several fighters, including main eventer and new lightweight champ Islam Makhachev. So he was there in person when Sean O’Malley earned the massive upset split decision win over Peter Yan in the featured bout at bantamweight in a bout that many people felt he should have lost.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Shocked At Yan vs O’Malley Decision

After three rounds that saw both men have their moments and Sean O’Malley outperform expectations, the general consensus among a large portion of fans is that Petr Yan should have won the fight, turning this into one of the most hotly contested decisions in recent memory. Added to the list of people who disagree with the judges is Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Video emerged on Twitter after UFC 280 of Khabib watching and reacting as the judges announced Sean O’Malley as the winner over Petr Yan. At first he was surprised at it being a split decision, but that turned into disbelief as he had Yan winning all three rounds.

“How? How? No, how?” Khabib asked. “How is it possible, brother? I swear I gave (Yan) every round! It was close but he won every round.”

Khabib reacts to Sean O’Malley’s split decision victory over Petr Yan. pic.twitter.com/lKBgU5NDvZ — FullCombat (@FullCombat_) October 23, 2022

Khabib Nurmagomedov is by no means the only person who felt like Petr Yan should have gotten the nod over Sean O’Malley, with some going so far as to hint at potential corruption behind the scenes. Regardless of how you scored the three rounds affair, there is no doubt that this bout will certainly be joining the list of those that are among the most controversial decisions in UFC history.

What was your reaction to the Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley decision?