Manager Makes Confession About Khabib’s Twitter Account

Dominance MMA Management CEO Ali Abdelaziz has admitted that he used to tweet for Khabib Nurmagomedov “four or five” years ago.

In terms of MMA twitter, posts from some athletes often come with a ‘take with a pinch of salt’ asterisk attached to them. In the case of polarizing former champ-champ Conor McGregor, that’s through his habit of tweet-and-delete attacks on a variety of names — which the likes of Rafael Fiziev have suspected derive from cocaine and some late-night drinking.

But for athletes under the Dominance banner, it’s thanks to doubts over who actually pressed “tweet.”

It’s long been suspected by many MMA fans on social media that Abdelaziz controls his clients’ accounts, and that claim has even been put forth by some rivals. Notably, Rafael dos Anjos brought up the theory last July during the height of his feud with multi-time planned opponent Islam Makhachev.

If was Islam I would seriously reply, but I know it’s not him. https://t.co/SVMsub9MUk — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 26, 2021

Well, Abdelaziz has now admitted as much when it comes to one GOAT contender.

Abdelaziz: ‘I Used To Tweet For Khabib Every Day’

During an interview with InsideFighting whilst in attendance at this year’s ADCC finals in Las Vegas, Abdelaziz was asked about a recent tweet that caught the eye on former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s account.

Ahead of his protégé Islam Makhachev‘s title challenge at UFC 280 later this month, “The Eagle” predicted that opponent Charles Oliveira won’t even turn up. Many suggested that the post read like something from the mind of Abdelaziz rather than the Dagestani.

Dismissing the notion that he posted the tweet, Abdelaziz claimed that he was locked out of Khabib’s account years ago having previously tweeted for him every day.

“Of course (it wasn’t me), people are crazy. I haven’t been tweeting for Khabib for at least four or five years,” Abdelaziz said. “I used to tweet for him, for sure. But we said that… 100% it was not me, I would let you know… I promise you, I used to tweet for him when he began, every day, four or five times a day. Four or five years I have not tweeted for him because who locked me out? He locked me out, he did!”

Perhaps more than any other manager in the mixed martial arts space, Abdelaziz has a tendency for inserting himself into rivalries. That was recently on show with a tweet he addressed to Michael Chandler following a back and forth between ‘Iron” and Makhachev.

The Egyptian 44-year-old made note of some Chandler’s defeats under the Bellator banner before insisting that Chandler will “never” be at his client’s level.

Will Brookes beat this dude 2 times one of them he wave the Refree to stop the fight Patricky he 145 lb put him to sleep is level to this you never been in this level, and you will never be https://t.co/ub5WLo4KCj — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) September 27, 2022

With that in mind, it’s no secret who some believe was responsible for Makhachev’s own response to Chandler’s remarks.

This story originally appeared on MMANews.com. Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.