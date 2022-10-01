Khamzat Chimaev Sends Mixed Signals About Next Fight

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev may not be 100% committed to a move to middleweight after all with his most recent callout on social media.

Chimaev is fresh off his first-round submission of Kevin Holland at UFC 279. The matchup came to fruition after Chimaev missed weight ahead of his previously-scheduled headliner against Nate Diaz.

After Chimaev’s weight-cutting debacle, many have wondered what will be next for the rising UFC star. He recently teased a move to middleweight for his Octagon return in a tweet.

1 8 5 👊🏼💥 pic.twitter.com/urOK6BPayG — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 23, 2022

“185,” Chimaev tweeted a few days after the event.

Chimaev has fought for the majority of his career at 170lbs, although he did fight against Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight bout in 2020, earning a quick knockout.

As Chimaev ponders his next move, he seems focused on a top welterweight contender for his return, instead of his previously articulated weight move.

Khamzat Chimaev Changes Course With Colby Covington Callout

In a recent tweet, Chimaev called out Colby Covington for his next UFC appearance.

“[Colby Covington] next,” Chimaev said.

Chimaev and Covington have been linked to a potential fight in the past. Chimaev has opined that Covington should be kicked out of the UFC following his public altercation with Jorge Masvidal in Miami earlier this year.

Covington hasn’t fought since his unanimous decision win over Masvidal at UFC 272. He’s been recovering from the injuries he sustained in the brawl with Masvidal but could potentially return by the end of the year.

A Chimaev vs. Covington fight could be one of the biggest of the year, although Chimaev’s recent weight-cutting troubles could be a question mark once again.

Should Khamzat Chimaev move to middleweight or fight Colby Covington at welterweight?