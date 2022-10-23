Khamzat Chimaev Breaks Bread With Team Khabib, Squashes Beef

From fighting to feasting, Khamzat Chimaev seems to have resolved his issues with Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s cousin and team.

At the conclusion of UFC 280, there were a lot of storylines to unpack, but few expected one of those stories to involve Chimaev in yet another outside-the-cage altercation, shoving and throwing hands at UFC welterweight Abubakar Nurmagomedov, who fought and won earlier on in the event. It even seemed like Khabib himself was preparing to jump the cage once more, despite being there for his teammate and close friend Islam Makhachev‘s title-winning post-fight speech.

Khamzat Chimaev got into an physical altercation cageside immediately following Islam Makhachev's win at UFC 280. pic.twitter.com/5SHaCFIIgF — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) October 22, 2022

Khamzat Chimaev Squashes Beef With Team Khabib

It is still not entirely clear what the reason was behind this altercation between Khamzat Chimaev and Abubakar Nurmagomedov, cageside at UFC 280. Yet whatever the root cause was, it seems that they have been able to settle their differences and put their beef to bed.

Photos began to circulate around MMA Twitter in the hours following the incident, showing Chimaev enjoying a meal with Team Khabib and taking pictures together, seemingly signifying that they worked out their issues. These photos were reposted to Twitter by Chamatkar Sandhu, with all members involved appearing to be having a good time, contrary to the last time they shared a room.

Looks like everything has been peaced out between Khamzat Chimaev and Khabib Nurmagomedov's team 👍 (via Reddit MMA) pic.twitter.com/aO1oI4BuLp — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 23, 2022

While there are still remaining questions related to what caused things to spiral out of control, or what lead to things calming down again, it is good to see that these major members of the Russian MMA scene have been able to work out their issues.

There has been some rumored tension in the past, between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Khamzat Chimaev, but all things considered, it appears that the Eagle and the Wolf have respect for one another, and do not actually want to have drama.

What do you think caused the fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Abubakar Nurmagomedov?