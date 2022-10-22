Watch: Chimaev In Reported Scrap With Team Khabib At UFC 280

Khamzat Chimaev has apparently found himself in yet another outside the cage altercation, this time with members of Team Khabib at UFC 280.

Chimaev put concerns of him being stuck in Russia with visa issues to bed by showing up to sit in the crowd at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. This comes on the back of reports that he could be working towards fighting Colby Covington next.

Khamzat Chimaev In Cageside Scrap With Team Khabib

The UFC 280 main event saw the teammate and protege of former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev capture the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira. However, while he was getting the belt wrapped around his waist, there was apparently another fight going on in the crowd, involving his team and notorious brawler Khamzat Chimaev.

According to reports, Chimaev got into an altercation with Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Khabib’s cousin who fought and won earlier on the card. Video was posted by none other than UFC middleweight Paulo Costa, showing Chimaev initially greeting Nurmagomedov, before shoving him, leading to the ensuing chaos.

Gourmet Chen Chen 🧁has new hat 🧢 pic.twitter.com/Gci6MjrZh1 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 22, 2022

A second view of the incident shows Chimaev throwing punches at Nurmagomedov. It also shows the men being separated.

Khamzat vs Khabib Brother pic.twitter.com/HCVAXjTFgd — FullCombat (@FullCombat_) October 22, 2022

An additional, closer angle shows the scale of how many people were involved in separating the two fighters.

Khamzat Chimaev got into an physical altercation cageside immediately following Islam Makhachev's win at UFC 280. pic.twitter.com/5SHaCFIIgF — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) October 22, 2022

A final angle captured by MMAJunkie shows of several members of security escorting the Chechen away. All the while, Chimaev is still talking trash to Nurmagomedov.

Khamzat Chimaev just got into a cageside scuffle after the main event and had to be restrained by security. 😳#UFC280 | Results: https://t.co/ASgbZtcX37 pic.twitter.com/YGQ8Du1ebi — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 22, 2022

It is not exactly clear at the time of writing, what the cause was for Chimaev to get into an altercation with Nurmagomedov, or how much of the rest of his team was involved in this situation. At the end of the day, it is a good thing that this situation did not turn into the same ordeal that happened the last time Team Khabib got into cage side brawls.

With this being only the most recent incident of Khamzat Chimaev getting into altercations with fighters outside the cage, it will be interesting to see if there is any sort of repercussions from the UFC. With Abubakar Nurmagomedov fighting in the welterweight division and being an interesting prospect, perhaps they will one day find a way to settle the score in the Octagon.

What do you think was the cause of Khamzat Chimaev’s most recent altercation?