Major Update On Khamzat Chimaev’s Return Status Revealed

There is an update on when UFC fans can expect to see Khamzat Chimaev in the Octagon again.

One of the biggest stars in the UFC over the past few years has been Khamzat Chimaev. The Chechen fighter who trains out of Sweden made a splash back in 2020 when he fought and won three times in a month’s period.

Chimaev quickly rose up the welterweight rankings and has now put himself in the title picture. However, there was recently an issue with his weight that could keep him from squaring up for the welterweight title at this time.

Chimaev was set to take on Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279, unfortunately, he missed weight for that fight and was matched with Kevin Holland instead. A silver lining perhaps is that now Chimaev is interested in fighting in both weight classes. He could be just one fight away from a title shot at either 170 or 185 pounds.

Photo via Instagram @khamzat_chimaev

Dana White Might Have An Idea For Khamzat Chimaev’s Next Bout

The question remains, following the win over Holland, which weight class will be next for “Borz”?

UFC President Dana White was asked this exact question by BT Sports. He responded that a good idea would be for Chimaev to fight at 170 pounds as possibly the co-main event of the upcoming event headlined by Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. That title fight is not officially on the schedule just yet, but the plan is for that rematch to go down next year in England.

At the moment, this is just an idea, but already the reactions by fans on social media have been positive. And in a recent interview with the Mac Life, White agreed that an ideal opponent for Chimaev on that card would be none other than Colby Covington.

There have been questions about Colby Covington’s fight status ever since his legal issues with Jorge Masvidal began. But White appears optimistic that the Octagon will once again have some “Chaos” early next year, with Chimaev already repeatedly expressing interest in a potential Covington bout.

Would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev vs. Colby Covington next?