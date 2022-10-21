Two Major Updates On Khamzat Chimaev Revealed

There is some big news being reported that could affect Khamzat Chimaev and his team.

One of the biggest stars in the UFC over the past few years has been Khamzat Chimaev. The Chechen fighter who trains out of Sweden made a splash back in 2020 when he fought and won three times in a month’s period.

Chimaev quickly rose up the welterweight rankings and has now put himself in the title picture. However, there was recently an issue with his weight that could keep him from squaring up for the welterweight title at this time.

Chimaev was set to take on Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279, unfortunately, he missed weight for that fight and was matched with Kevin Holland instead. A silver lining perhaps is that now Chimaev is interested in fighting in both weight classes. He could be just one fight away from a title shot at either 170 or 185 pounds.

Photo via Instagram @khamzat_chimaev

Dana White Might Have An Idea For Khamzat Chimaev’s Next Bout

The question remains, following the win over Holland, which weight class will be next for “Borz”? UFC President Dana White was asked this exact question by BT Sports. He responded that a good idea would be for Chimaev to fight at 170 pounds as possibly the co-main event of the upcoming event headlined by Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. That title fight is not officially on the schedule just yet, but the plan is for that rematch to go down next year in England.

At the moment, this is just an idea, but already the reactions by fans on social media have been positive. There could however be a snag that might affect Chimaev, his team, and his training.

Swedish MMA Federations Has Placed a Ban On AllStar Gym, Home Gym of Chimaev

Chimaev is now a star athlete and has the luxury of training all over the world. He has traveled to America to train and has put in time with his friend and fellow UFC fighter Darren Till. His home gym is AllStar MMA in Sweden, which is where he got his start and still does a majority of his training. That gym has now been flagged by the Swedish MMA Federation for “threats and other disruptions during competitions,” first reported by John S. Nash on Twitter.

Swedish MMA authority apparently shut down Chimaev & Gustafsson’s gym All Stars pic.twitter.com/dfoOdVhwEZ — John S. Nash (@heynottheface) October 21, 2022

This suspension would affect certain fighters from that gym and keep them from competing at SMMAF-sanctioned events. The gym will remain open at this time but perhaps some of Chimaev’s training partners will need to find other accommodations.

AllStar MMA is also the home of Alexander Gustafsson, who recently made his return to the UFC.

What do you think the future holds for Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC?