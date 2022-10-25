Latest Developments In Eddie Hearn’s Lawsuit Against Jake Paul

The judge who Jake Paul accused of fixing Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor has joined Eddie Hearn in a defamation lawsuit over $100 million.

Glenn Feldman, one of three judges who oversaw Serrano vs. Taylor in April, has joined Hearn’s lawsuit and is also seeking separate damages. This according to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.

“[Paul’s] statements have harmed Feldman’s reputation in the public, impute the commission of a crime, and/or call into question Feldman’s fitness to perform his work in his trade and profession,” Feldman’s attorney, Frank Salzano said in a statement obtained by ESPN.

Salzano is also representing Hearn in the lawsuit against Paul.

The lawsuit stems from post-fight comments Paul made in an interview earlier this year. He accused Feldman and Hearn of fixing the Serrano/Taylor fight to go in Taylor’s favor.

Feldman scored the fight 97-93 in favor of Taylor, while Benoit Roussel scored it 96-94 for Serrano and Guido Cavalieri 96-93 for Taylor.

The specific amount Feldman is seeking from Paul in the separate damages hasn’t been made public. Although, it can be safely assumed it’s more than the $75,000 requirement for jurisdiction.

This news comes just days before Paul’s return to the boxing ring against UFC legend Anderson Silva. The event will go on as planned despite the ongoing lawsuit against him.

Hearn suing Paul could potentially take a Serrano vs. Taylor boxing rematch off the table to happen anytime soon. The two of them co-promoted the first fight earlier this year.

We’ll continue to bring you the latest on Hearn/Feldman’s defamation lawsuit against Paul as it becomes available.

