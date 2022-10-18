Latifi Handed Temporary Suspension Following Staph Admission

UFC heavyweight Ilir Latifi has been temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after he fought Aleksei Oleinik with a staph infection.

At UFC Vegas 61 earlier this month, Latifi and Oleinik collided in a clash of veterans. After going the full three-round distance as part of the event’s preliminary card, “The Sledgehammer” took home the victory via unanimous decision.

But despite the win, which preceded talk of possibly hanging up his gloves, it was a concerning admission on the microphone that drew much of the attention.

While speaking to Paul Felder inside the Octagon, Latifi claimed to have fought through a staph infection. The bacteria that causes the infection can spread to others through close skid contact, which understandably made his revelation a concern given the nature of MMA.

“Even this week, my leg is swollen,” Latifi said. “I didn’t even tell my coaches, but I got a staph infection two days ago. As you can see, my leg is all swollen… Today, actually when I woke up, my leg was swollen. I was like, ‘I can’t cancel again.’ So I had to fight like this with a fever and a staph infection.”

Those remarks have now been noted and acted on by the commission.

Latifi Suspended After Fighting With “Potentially Contagious” Disease

Per MMA Junkie, the Nevada State Athletic Commission held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, where Latifi’s worrying health admission from UFC Vegas 61 was on the agenda.

The Swedish heavyweight was ultimately handed a temporary suspension, which will last until discussions about disciplinary action is resolved and decided upon.

The NSAC made note of the fact that Latifi failed to inform them or the UFC of his infection prior to entering the cage inside Las Vegas’ Apex facility, which they labeled “risky” and an example of behavior that cannot be tolerated.

The report goes on to state that Latifi, who boasts a 16-8 professional record, is “remorseful” following the incident.

The NSAC has temporarily suspended Ilir Latifi for fighting Aleksei Oleinik with a staph infection at #UFCVegas61. Latifi revealed the illness in his in-cage interview. Story coming to @MMAJunkie. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) October 18, 2022

What do you make of Ilir Latifi’s decision to fight through a staph infection?