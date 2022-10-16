Leon Edwards Tells Masvidal The Degrading Price For A Title Shot

UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards has revealed what Jorge Masvidal must do to potentially be his first title defense.

Edwards earned UFC gold in a remarkable come-from-behind victory over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. With a minute left in the fight, he landed a massive head kick that gave Usman his first career knockout loss.

Edwards will likely face Usman in a trilogy fight in the UK for his first title defense, though he continues to have a willing adversary in Masvidal should the fight not come to fruition.

Edwards and Masvidal have had bad blood for years, stemming from their post-UFC London backstage brawl in 2019. The two were scheduled to meet in the Octagon at UFC 269 before a Masvidal injury canceled the fight.

Tensions have been building since a recent Masvidal interview in which he blasted the welterweight champion and called him out for a fight. If Masvidal wants to settle his beef with Edwards with a title on the line, he’ll have to pay a hefty price in the process.

Leon Edwards & Jorge Masvidal Reignite Tensions In Exchange

In a recent tweet, Edwards gave Masvidal an idea of what it would take for him to consider giving him the next title shot.

refer to me as “Mr Edwards" or "Sir" and get on your knees and beg and I may consider it https://t.co/fr6o0OsygT — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) October 15, 2022

“Refer to me as “Mr Edwards” or “Sir” and get on your knees and beg and I may consider it,” Edwards tweeted.

Talks of an Edwards/Masvidal title fight began before Edwards pulled off the upset at UFC 278. The new 170lb champion said before earning the belt that he’d love to give Masvidal the first title shot and that the fight would be massive in the UK.

Masvidal hasn’t fought since a loss to Colby Covington at UFC 272 earlier this year. A timetable for his Octagon return is uncertain as he continues to deal with legal issues stemming from a public altercation with Covington in south Florida.

If Masvidal wants to be Edwards’ first title challenger, an offer is on the table to make it happen, though it’s unlikely that Masvidal will agree to the exact terms.

