Luke Rockhold Expresses Interest In Potential Boxing Fights

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is retired from MMA, though he may opt to stay in combat sports by making the move to the ring.

Rockhold announced his retirement from MMA following a unanimous decision loss to Paulo Costa at UFC 278 in August. Despite losing the fight, Rockhold further proved his toughness as he went back and forth with Costa in a three-round war.

Rockhold hasn’t ruled out an eventual return to the UFC at the right place and time. For now, he seems content with his decision to leave the Octagon for good after his fight against Costa.

Former UFC standouts such as Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort have made the transition to boxing triumphantly and Rockhold wouldn’t be opposed to dipping his toes into the ring as well.

Luke Rockhold Not Ruling Out Potential Boxing Fights

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Rockhold addressed whether or not he would ever consider a move to boxing or another combat sport.

“I love physical stress, no doubt,” Rockhold said. “I will definitely look to chase adversity and discomfort. I’m not opposed to boxing; my legs need a fucking break. So, if there’s some interesting people with the right people in the right promotion, I’d love to test myself. New ventures are always great.”

Rockhold rose through the MMA ranks in becoming the Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion. He earned the belt in the UFC by defeating Chris Weidman at UFC 194 before losing in a mammoth upset to Michael Bisping at UFC 199.

Before the fight against Costa, Rockhold hadn’t fought since a loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239, more than three years before UFC 278. He lost three straight in the UFC before opting to hang up the gloves.

If Rockhold decides to make the move to boxing, he could have several potential opponents lined up, including Silva and others. For now, he’s taking time to rest and recover as he ponders his next move.

This story originally appeared on MMANews.com. Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.