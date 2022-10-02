Mackenzie Dern Sends Message To Fans Following Loss

Mackenzie Dern sends an emotional message to fans following her main event loss to Yan Xiaonan via majority decision.

Dern opened as a -185 favorite and closed closer to -300 against the Chinese standout. Some doubted Xiaonan’s untested five round cardio, but she managed to fend of the BBJ blackbelt’s submission attempts for the full 25 minutes. This victory will put Xiaonan well into the top five and likely one win away from a title shot.

Mackenzie Dern Sends Emotional Message To Fans

Despite having several extremely close submission attempts in R5, Dern could not find the finish. And while many scored R5 as a 10-8 for Dern, only one judge saw it that way and the loss sends Dern back down the rankings. However, in a tearful message to fans on Instagram, Dern says that her championship goal remains the same.

“I just wanna say thank you to everyone who cheered for me at home. I messed up, and Yan did so good. She’s tough you guys. She’s really tough. Thank you. This is learning. I’m learning on the spot. I’m going to be a champion… So, I gotta learn. But I tried my best… Congrats to Yan, and her team. Thank you guys for all the support. I’ll be back. I’ll be back stronger… I’m good… I’m going to be champion guys. Maybe not now, maybe not in six months. Thank you everyone for the support. I’m going to get better.”

What’s Next For UFC Vegas 61 Main Event Fighters?

Prior to last night’s bout, #5 ranked Dern had most recently squeezed past #7-ranked Tecia Torres, following a loss in her first main event to Marina Rodriguez, who leapfrogged Dern into the top 3. As many speculated before the bout, Dern must improve her striking if she wishes to realize her championship aspirations. A rematch with Virna Jandiroba could provide Dern the breathing room and experience she needs to shore up her striking.

On the other side of last night’s main event, could we see Xiaonan Yan vs. Jéssica Andrade in a title eliminator next for Xiaonan? Andrade was forced to pull from a bout with Manon Fiorot in September due to a herniated disc. With the future of Rose Namajunas still in question, Andrade could be the best available option for Xiaonan, as the rest of the top 5 are booked.

