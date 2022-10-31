Makhachev Claims Wrestling Supremacy Over DC With Gym Clip

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev and fighter-turned-analyst Daniel Cormier have differing recollections on how their past grappling sessions played out.

But one side has now provided video evidence to back his claim…

In a post on Instagram, Makhachev uploaded a video showing him going back and forth with American Kickboxing Academy teammate Cormier. The topic of discussion was who gets the better of the other on the mats.

The exchange was initiated when Cormier outlined how he’d approach a fight with the newly crowned 155-pound king.

“If I was fighting you, I would pressure you and I would immediately take you down,” Cormier said. “I think that’s the key to beating Islam.”

Clearly not buying Cormier’s assessment, Makhachev promised to show footage of how their exchanges in the gym went.

“I’m gonna put some video, where I wrestle with you… I beat you,” Makhachev insisted. “People are gonna see. I have the video!”

Amused by his teammate’s comments, Cormier suggested that Makhachev would only be able to find footage of the former two-division titleholder faring best.

“You never take me (down), I take you down… (Post a) video of what? Me beating you? .. This is crazy, how do you do this? How do you convince yourself that this is reality? How many times did I smash you in the gym?”

Well, Makhachev has appeared to dive into his video library and found the evidence he was searching for.

In the clip, the Russian can be seen using a choke to pull guard. When “DC” rolls through, Makhachev takes top position and then briefly has Cormier’s back before the former champion returns to his feet.

“Finally, everyone will find out the truth, who’s wrestling is better. I warned you DC (laughing emoji),” Makhachev wrote in the caption.

Whether the video shows a victory or not, the fact he’s going toe-to-toe with a heavyweight great certainly shows Makhachev’s strength and ability, which was also on full display in the Octagon just last weekend…

Cormier Called Teammate Makhachev’s Title-Winning Moment

On October 22, Cormier sat cageside for his usual role as color commentator for UFC pay-per-views.

This time, however, he had a major interest in the night’s headliner, and not just because of the intriguing nature of the matchup.

On one side was his teammate Makhachev, who looked to complete a path long laid out for him by former lightweight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov and his late father Abdulmanap.

The Dagestani succeeded in dominant fashion, submitting former champion Charles Oliveira in the second round of the UFC 280 headliner.

