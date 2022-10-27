Watch: Makhachev Welcomed Home By Huge Crowd In Dagestan

The new UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev had a very warm homecoming following his UFC 280 win.

There is a new champion in town, as Islam Makhachev recently defeated Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight championship. The win at UFC 280 was the first for the young Dagestani fighter, but it seems like the belt is back home again.

In the Octagon on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, Makhachev’s coach and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov was the one to wrap the belt around Makhachev’s waist. He explain doing so was a sort of passing of the torch to his friend and training partner.

“I told Dana, ‘Brother, I have to give him this belt because I didn’t lose belt because I know I’m the champion till this day before Islam become champion.’ I come to Dana, ‘Brother, I have to put.’ Nurmagomedov explained after the fight h/t Sportskeeda.” he said, ‘No problem, take, this is yours, this is Dagestani belt.’ He gave me, I put on, it’s crazy. This is very, very big history, our team and all MMA.”

Nurmagomedov and his team are proving to be very talented and seem to be a problem for the rest of the lightweight division. When Makhachev returned home the reception was amazing.

Islam Makhachev Was Welcomed Home By A Huge Crowd

Upon return to Dagestan, Makhachev was welcomed in style. A large crowd showed up to send their congratulations to the new UFC champ. He thanked everyone for their support and then invited the mob out to dinner.

The video courtesy of Red Corner MMA shows possibly hundreds of men there to welcome Makhachev and the belt back to their home country. Many feel that the belt will continue to reside in Dagestan for a long time.

