Makhachev Shares Evidence That Oliveira May Skip UFC 280

Islam Makhachev has some concerns about Charles Oliveira ahead of their UFC 280 main event.

Many would say Makhachev fighting for the lightweight title has been a long time coming, yet he will be fighting for the belt for the first time when he takes on former champ Oliveira for the vacant strap in the UFC 280 main event.

That said, it may be worth the wait, as he will be looking to win the title in as close to home soil as he can get right now, with the event set to take place in the UFC’s return to Abu Dhabi.

Islam Makhachev Is Worried About Charles Oliveira

With UFC 280’s October 22nd date fast approaching, Islam Makhachev is already in Abu Dhabi finishing up his training camp. However it does not appear Charles Oliveira has arrived yet, and that is something that concerns the Russian challenger.

Taking to Twitter, Makhachev drew attention to a previous news article in which Oliveira said that he was going to arrive in Abu Dhabi 20 days before the fight, in order to acclimate to the high temperatures and changing weather conditions. In doing so, he questioned why Oliveira is still not in the country, going so far as a suggest he might not show up to the fight at all.

“2 weeks before the fight, Charles and his team not in Abu Dhabi yet., should I start worry ? 🤔🤔🤔” Makhachev wrote.

Makhachev isn’t the only person from his camp to share concerns about Oliveira’s UFC 280 attendance. Khabib flat-out predicted that Oliveira won’t show up to Abu Dhabi at all for his title fight with Makhachev.

While it doubtful that Charles Oliveira is trying to get out of his fight with Islam Makhachev, this does make it hard not to wonder what caused him to not arrive in Abu Dhabi as early as he had previously planned.

With concerns still lingering after he missed weight and lost his title on the scales in his last outing, some fans may be anxious about what this means for Oliveira’s preparation.

Do you think Islam Makhachev is right to be worried about Charles Oliveira’s UFC 280 status?