Martinez Feared ‘Boxing Judge’ Would Rob Him At UFC Vegas 62

Mana Martinez admitted his performance at UFC Vegas 62 was less than satisfactory but still hoped judge Tony Weeks would rule in his favor.

Martinez faced Brandon Davis in the featured preliminary bout at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday. It was a back-and-forth battle over three rounds before Martinez earned the split decision win on the judges’ scorecards.

Weeks and Mike Bell scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Martinez, while Junichiro Kamijo gave the fight to Brandon Davis by the same tally. The win was his fourth in his last five fights and just his second since signing with the UFC.

Despite him admitting that the fight wasn’t up to his expectations, Martinez hoped that Weeks would come through for him as his scorecard was the final one announced in the Octagon.

Mana Martinez Thankful ‘Boxing Judge’ Tony Weeks Gave Him The Nod

During his UFC Vegas 62 post-fight press conference, Martinez explained what he was thinking as the scorecards were read.

“When they said the final judge, Tony Weeks, and of course as we know that’s a boxing judge,” Martinez said. “So I was like, am I really about to get fucked by a boxing judge? Thank god it went my way. Shoutout Tony Weeks, but he definitely saw the fight the proper way with the knockdowns I had and the amount of times I had him hurt. I don’t think he had me hurt not one single time in that fight…I don’t know who the other two judges were, but shoutout Tony Weeks.”

Weeks has judged MMA fights since 2001 but has been involved in officiating boxing fights since the 1990s. He’s overseen prominent boxing matchups involving the likes of Tyson Fury and Floyd Mayweather, among others.

UFC fighters have criticized Weeks in the past, including Adrian Yanez. After a win over Davey Grant last November, Yanez mocked Weeks for scoring the fight 30-27 in favor of Grant when the two other judges scored it 29-28 for him.

Martinez is back on track in his UFC career after losing to Ronnie Lawrence earlier this year, and he can breathe a big sigh of relief after Weeks gave him the nod against Davis.

