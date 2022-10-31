Manager: Volkanovski Will Ruin His Legacy By Fighting Makhachev

The manager of newly crowned UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev believes that Alexander Volkanovski will “ruin his legacy” by fighting the Russian.

At UFC 280, Makhachev added an 11th victory to his active win streak. In his biggest Octagon success to date, the 31-year-old had gold wrapped around his waist following a dominant second-round submission victory over former titleholder Charles Oliveira.

After the result, Makhachev’s mentor and friend Khabib Nurmagomedov took to the microphone to outline his man’s next step — securing the pound-for-pound top spot by halting the champ-champ ambitions of the featherweight king at UFC 284 in Australia next year.

Unsurprisingly given his previous remarks and willingness to weigh in as the official backup fighter for the UFC 280 main event, Volkanovski accepted the challenge and entered the Octagon in Abu Dhabi for a face-to-face interaction with Makhachev.

With the bout appearing almost certain to be made for next February’s pay-per-view in Perth, early odds have been released. Despite sitting top of the UFC’s P4P ladder, Volkanovski opened as a +300 underdog on BetOnline.ag.

Dominance MMA Management CEO Ali Abdelaziz believes that’s for good reason.

Abdelaziz: Makhachev Will Finish Volkanovski In 2 Rounds

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, prominent mixed martial arts manager Abdelaziz reacted to the likely matchup between his client and Volkanovski.

Having witnessed Makhachev’s development through his management and friendship with Khabib, Abdelaziz has a more than firm take on the champion’s ability to handle all challenges, especially one from a lighter weight class.

With that, while the Egyptian noted that he ‘respects’ Volkanovski, he warned the featherweight titleholder that he’ll damage his legacy by challenging for Makhachev’s lightweight throne.

“Volkanovski, I respect the guy so much. He’s such an amazing ambassador for the sport. But if he wants to ruin his legacy, go ahead and fight Islam,” Abdelaziz said. “I can’t talk trash about him, because I like him… but how’s he gonna beat Islam? He cannot beat Islam… If you wanna ruin your legacy, you wanna ruin your spot, go ahead and fight Islam, you’re gonna get finished in two rounds… I think he’s too small for this division.”

Makhachev himself has also shared a similar sentiment to Abdelaziz, making note of Volkanovski’s size. However, the Australian believes he can not only use his short and stocky build against the Russian, but also his belief that he’s being underestimated ahead of their showdown.

It appears we’ll discover whose confidence is well placed in Perth, Australia next February.

