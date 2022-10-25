Monday, October 24, 2022
Manon Fiorot Outlines Clear Path To Title Shot Vs. Shevchenko

By Curtis Calhoun
UFC women’s flyweight contender Manon Fiorot knows a title shot against Valentina Shevchenko won’t be immediate but has a path in mind.

Fiorot collected a unanimous decision win over former title challenger Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 280 last Saturday. She’s won 10 in a row since losing her professional debut in a split decision to Leah McCourt in Cage Warriors.

Fiorot is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous contenders in the flyweight division. Her unique style and elite standup make her a matchup nightmare for a slew of top flyweights.

As Fiorot continues to find success, she inches closer to a potential flyweight title shot. If she wants to secure a shot against Shevchenko, she feels a win over recent victor Alexa Grasso would guarantee it.

Manon Fiorot Feels Win Over Alexa Grasso Guarantees Title Shot

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Fiorot what a win over Grasso would do to her title aspirations.

“Let me tell you, I never say no,” Fiorot said. “Alexa talked about the fight, called for the winner of me versus Katlyn. So I have to say yes. For sure I’ll do this fight. I think she’s a good striker and I think it’s a good fight for the fans and for the division.”

Grasso defeated Viviane Araújo at UFC Vegas 62 just weeks ago. Like Fiorot, she’s undefeated in the UFC’s flyweight division and is currently on a four-fight winning streak.

Fiorot picked up wins over former title challenger Jennifer Maia and Mayra Bueno Silva before her victory over Chookagian.

Fiorot hopes to become the next French MMA star by defeating Shevchenko in a potential matchup. In the meantime, she’s open to all contenders and opportunities to secure her spot at the top.

Do you believe Manon Fiorot could dethrone Valentina Shevchenko as UFC women’s flyweight champion?

