Marlon Moraes Assesses José Aldo’s Possible Move To Boxing

Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes feels his former training partner and opponent José Aldo should move to boxing.

Aldo announced his retirement from MMA following a legendary career in the cage that included championships in the UFC and WEC. His reign as the UFC featherweight champion will go down as one of the most dominant runs in UFC history.

Moraes, who is set to make his PFL debut next month, faced Aldo in the former featherweight champion’s bantamweight debut at UFC 245. He defeated Aldo via a split decision in a fight in which many felt Aldo deserved to win on the judges’ scorecards.

Moraes and Aldo used to train together in Brazil before Moraes made the full-time move to the United States. He’s familiar with the ins and outs of one of the all-time UFC legends.

Aldo is done with MMA but hasn’t ruled out a move to boxing in the future. If that’s the case, Moraes feels Aldo could find a lot of success in the ring.

Marlon Moraes Thinks José Aldo Could Find Success In Boxing

During an exclusive interview with MMA News, Moraes gave his thoughts on how Aldo would fare in the boxing ring.

“I think he could do well,” Moraes said. “He’s a tough guy, and I think boxing would be a little easier on his body. MMA is wrestling, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Boxing, you only use the upper body. Of course you do the track, but it’s easier on your body… he was one of the best fighters ever and that guy can do whatever he wants.”

Aldo has teased a move to boxing for years, going back to 2017. He doesn’t have any professional boxing fights on his record.

Moraes is looking to stage his comeback next month against Shane Burgos at the 2022 PFL Championships. He opted against retirement in hopes of competing for a PFL title next year.

Aldo could become the latest former UFC standout to make the move to boxing with triumphant results, following in the steps of Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva. If Moraes’ comments are any indication, he could make a name for himself in this next chapter of his combat sports career.

Do you agree with Marlon Moraes’ take on José Aldo?