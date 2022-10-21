Marlon Moraes Likes His Chances In Aljamain Sterling Rematch

Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes feels he’d get the better of UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling in a rematch.

Moraes will make his PFL debut against Shane Burgos at the 2022 PFL Championships on November 25th. After a brief retirement following a loss in the UFC to Song Yadong, he’s opted to return to fighting for a chance at a featherweight title next year.

Moraes, once thought of as one of the best bantamweights in the world, handed Sterling one of his few losses in the Octagon in Dec. 2017. He caught Sterling with a vicious knee that knocked him unconscious instantaneously.

As Sterling holds the UFC title and Moraes looks to get back on track in his career, he feels he could defeat Sterling if a rematch were to happen today.

Marlon Moraes Talks Hypothetical Aljamain Sterling Rematch

During an exclusive interview with MMA News, Moraes revealed how a rematch with Sterling would play out now that he’s the UFC bantamweight champion.

“Sterling’s a good fighter, but I just don’t think his striking is there,” Moraes said. “He just stays in the range and respects kicks. His grappling is good, his wrestling is good, and his mentality is amazing. But I think I could match up really well with him, definitely.”

Sterling will face former champion TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280 later this month. Moraes is predicting that Dillashaw will defeat Sterling and become a three-time UFC champion.

The 34-year-old Moraes could potentially re-capture the attention of the UFC with a strong showing in the PFL. If that happens, a run-back with Sterling may not be too far-fetched.

