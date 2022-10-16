Martinez: “Disrespectful” Swanson Interview Fueled Desire To Win

Jonathan Martinez had a point to prove when he met Cub Swanson at UFC Vegas 62 last night.

Martinez earned a statement win against the UFC legend in their co-main event bout. And he almost got it done in the first round after landing a huge knee that sent Swanson to the canvas.

But the end for Swanson, who was making his bantamweight debut, came in the second after Martinez landed a savage leg kick that dropped the veteran, before finishing the job off with ground strikes.

PHOTO: ZUFFA

Martinez Says Swanson Interview Fueled Desire To Make Statement

Martinez certainly made a statement by dispensing of Swanson in such a dominant fashion. And at the UFC Vegas 62 post-fight press conference, the 28-year-old revealed that the win was partly motivated by Swanson’s bizarre media day appearance in the lead-up to the event.

Swanson, wearing shades while silently chewing gum, declined to utter a single word to the assembled press, instead allowing his teammate Daniel Argueta to answer questions for him. When asked if he expected a different Swanson to turn up on his bantamweight debut, Martinez says he didn’t, and more importantly, explained that he took the veteran’s silent interview personally.

“I just felt like he’s always fighting like that…the only thing was that, it kind of felt disrespectful when he had his interview and he didn’t say nothing. So, I had that all week, I was like ‘he’s looking at me like I’m nobody,’ so you know, I had to go in there and make a statement and stuff.”

Martinez is now on a four-fight win streak, having previously defeated Vince Morales and Alejandro Perez earlier this year. For Swanson, the loss comes after he had previously earned a Performance of the Night for his first-round TKO of Darren Elkins in December last year.

What’s your take on Jonathan Martinez using Swanson’s silent interview as motivation?

This story originally appeared on MMANews.com. Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.