Gamrot Gives His Prediction For Makhachev/Oliveira At UFC 280

UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot doesn’t see Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev ending in a finish at UFC 280.

Gamrot will face Beneil Dariush on the UFC 280 main card on Oct. 22. A win will move him one step closer to a potential lightweight title shot.

Gamrot has won four fights in a row since a split decision loss to Guram Kutateladze in Oct. 2020. His most recent victories have come against Diego Ferreira and Arman Tsarukyan.

The Oliveira/Makhachev headliner is arguably one of the most hyped-about lightweight title fights in recent memory. Stylistically, the fight is one of the most intriguing matchups for a UFC belt with both fighters on double-digit win streaks.

Despite the recent dominance of both fighters, Gamrot doesn’t see Oliveira vs. Makhachev ending in a knockout or submission.

Mateusz Gamrot Sees Charles Oliveira Vs. Islam Makhachev Going The Distance

During an exclusive interview with MMA News, Gamrot gave his prediction for Oliveira vs. Makhachev.

“This is gonna be a great fight,” Gamrot said. “I think if Islam doesn’t make stupid mistakes in this fight, he should win. I think my pick is gonna be Islam beating Oliveira… I think this is gonna be a decision.”

Oliveira vacated the lightweight title due to a botched weight cut ahead of UFC 274 earlier this year. He’ll face Makhachev, a protégé of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is looking to become the next Dagestani UFC champion.

Gamrot will have a close eye on the main event at UFC 280, especially if he defeats Dariush earlier in the event. He seems confident that the two top lightweights will put on a five-round war in Abu Dhabi.

What is your prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev?