Maximov: I Fight Finishers, Pimblett Fights Twerkers

UFC middleweight prospect Nick Maximov believes there’s a “night and day” difference between his strength of schedule in the promotion and Paddy Pimblett’s.

Maximov is now moments away from his fourth UFC outing. Tonight at UFC Vegas 62, the California-based fighter will share the Octagon with Australian wrestler Jacob Malkoun. For both men, the fight will mark the chance to rebound from a loss.

Last time out, Maximov fell to a defeat for the first time in his professional career. Having shown strong promise in victories over Cody Brundage and Punahele Soriano, which extended his perfect record to 8-0, the 24-year-old was caught in a quick submission against Andre Petroski at UFC Vegas 54.

With that said, he’ll look to return to winning ways at the expense of Malkoun, which will be no easy task.

For Maximov, “Mamba” represents the latest of a string of tough opponents he’s been matched with inside the Octagon.

While he’s not one to shy way from a challenge, the Diaz brothers’ protégé sees a stark difference in the cards both he and a fellow prospect have been dealt early in their UFC careers.

Maximov Compares Strength Of Schedule With Pimblett

During an interview with LowKick MMA’s Alex Behunin, Maximov discussed the tough assignments he’s been handed so far into his UFC tenure.

The middleweight prospect has suggested that his association with the recently departed Nate Diaz ie being punished by the promotion with regards to the level of competition he’s being paired with.

As well as #12-ranked bantamweight Sean O’Malley’s early days in the promotion, Maximov cited the three UFC outings for former Cage Warriors champion Paddy Pimblett as evidence that he’s being hard done by.

The record comparison, Maximov said, pits a KO artist like Soriano against a “twerker” like Jordan Leavitt.

“You see like, the Sean O’Malleys, or like, the Paddys — like, I’m fighting the Punas, who knock people out, and then Paddy’s fighting guys known for twerking, you know what I’m saying?” Maximov said. “There’s a big difference in people who we fight. And I’m like, that is so funny to me that he’s getting promoted, and the guy he’s fighting, his highlight video is him twerking on a dude.

“It’s just so weird how the prospect difference is nuts. I think the difference in prospects from me to most of them, even though I lost my last fight, is just still night and day different,” Maximov added. “Just from the guys I’m fighting. Like, 8-1, all finishes, 9-0 — okay, I get that, are any other prospects doing that? Not really.”

After victories over Luigi Vendramini and Kazula Vargas, Pimblett shared the cage with Leavitt at UFC London this past July. Much of the interesting buildup surrounded the American’s promise to twerk on the UK crowd after defeating “The Baddy,” as he had done following his past Octagon triumphs.

Unfortunately for “The Monkey God,” he didn’t have the chance to do so, with Pimblett submitting him via rear-naked choke in the second round and delivering a unique celebration of his own.

Prior to facing the Liverpool native, Leavitt had gone 3-1 under the UFC banner, utilizing his wrestling background to strong effect inside the Octagon.

