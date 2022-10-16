MMA Twitter Reacts To Malkoun’s Win Over Injured Maximov

Jacob Malkoun picked up a clear unanimous decision victory over Nick Maximov after the latter suffered an early injury in their middleweight bout at UFC Vegas 62.
After Maximov had some early success striking and dropped Malkoun with a left hand, things took a turn when the 24-year-old started grimacing as he moved around the cage. Malkoun ended up landing multiple takedowns in the opening frame, and in between rounds Maximov indicated to his corner that his right knee was compromised.
Maximov soldiered on through the rest of the bout but had few answers for Malkoun’s takedown attempts or pressure on the feet. The Australian walked away with the unanimous decision after all 3 judges awarded him with 30-27 scorecards.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Maximov’s Injury
Although Malkoun showed off a complete performance in his win, most of the reactions to the bout seemed to focus on Maximov’s injury and the toughness shown by the 24-year-old.
Malkoun’s victory comes after losing a competitive decision to Brendan Allen at UFC 275 earlier this year. Maximov has now lost consecutive fights for the first time in his career after also being submitted by Andre Petroski last May.
MMA News has all of the results and highlights from UFC Vegas 62, including Jacob Malkoun’s decision win over Nick Maximov!