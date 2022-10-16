MMA Twitter Reacts To Malkoun’s Win Over Injured Maximov

Jacob Malkoun picked up a clear unanimous decision victory over Nick Maximov after the latter suffered an early injury in their middleweight bout at UFC Vegas 62.

After Maximov had some early success striking and dropped Malkoun with a left hand, things took a turn when the 24-year-old started grimacing as he moved around the cage. Malkoun ended up landing multiple takedowns in the opening frame, and in between rounds Maximov indicated to his corner that his right knee was compromised.

Maximov soldiered on through the rest of the bout but had few answers for Malkoun’s takedown attempts or pressure on the feet. The Australian walked away with the unanimous decision after all 3 judges awarded him with 30-27 scorecards.

Back in the win column 💪@MambaMalkoun takes the unanimous decision over Nick Maximov #UFCVegas62 pic.twitter.com/uVqQvukuqs — UFC (@ufc) October 15, 2022

MMA Twitter Reacts To Maximov’s Injury

Although Malkoun showed off a complete performance in his win, most of the reactions to the bout seemed to focus on Maximov’s injury and the toughness shown by the 24-year-old.

Nick Maximov says his knee popped — it's obviously hurting him whatever happened — but they send him back out anyways. #UFCVegas62 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 15, 2022

Doctors took Maximov out of the cage before the scores were read. Walked under his own power but badly limping and clearly in pain. #UFCVegas62 — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) October 15, 2022

Maximov's corner should really consider stopping this between rounds. Guy's just moving one way along the fence, cringing in pain, getting hit more and more. There's no comeback in the cards here — King Typo (@BoxingBusch) October 15, 2022

Maximov can't even close his guard properly… what are we doing here? #UFCVegas62 — E. Spencer Kyte (@spencerkyte) October 15, 2022

I'm sure there are many people who have the over 2.5 or fight goes to a decision in this one. If that ends up being the result, you should count your lucky stars.



Maximov is severely compromised here and for whatever reason, Malkoun isn't attacking the leg. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 15, 2022

Malkoun 30-25 on my scorecard. He was one of the few underdogs on this card that I liked, although I wasn't expecting Maximov to injure his knee two minutes into the fight. #UFCVegas62 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) October 15, 2022

Malkoun’s victory comes after losing a competitive decision to Brendan Allen at UFC 275 earlier this year. Maximov has now lost consecutive fights for the first time in his career after also being submitted by Andre Petroski last May.

