Maximov: White Was “Lame” For Making A Scene At Diaz Presser

Middleweight Nick Maximov has given his assessment of the canceled UFC 279 press conference, suggesting that the way in which the promotion and Dana White blew things out of proportion was “lame.”

Nearly a month ago, fans witnessed one of the more eventful pay-per-view fight weeks in recent memory. Before the main talking a point — a Khamzat Chimaev weight miss that threw the entire card into chaos and forced three bout alterations — came an incident at the customary pre-PPV presser.

After a delay in proceedings, White noted that exchanges backstage were to force a different format for the media event. While Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez made it to the stage for some questions, that was all she wrote.

Soon after, the UFC president called off the press conference owing to a situation that was branded as something that had “never happened in the history of this company.”

After the apparently unprecedented backstage clashes forced the entire presser to be canceled, the MMA community frantically awaited footage to show the clashes. When that later emerged, many suggested that the altercations were nowhere near as bad as had been made out.

That sentiment has now been shared by one of the individuals present backstage at the time.

Maximov: White Blew It Out Of Proportion

During a recent interview with LowKick MMA’s Alex Behunin, middleweight prospect Nick Maximov was asked for his account of the series of events that came ahead of the September 10 PPV card.

Maximov, who is a close friend of Nate Diaz and a fellow Stockton native, was part of the TUF 5 winner’s entourage throughout fight week. While that gave him a good insight into the backstage incident, Maximov suggested there wasn’t really much to it.

After insisting that the altercations were majorly over exaggerated, Maximov criticized White and the UFC for making a scene out of very little.

“I thought it was just blown out of proportion,” Maximov said. “It was like, nothing really crazy happened. I think they were just trying to make a scene out of it when it wasn’t a scene. Yeah, it was whatever. It was kinda lame that Dana did that.”

In the video released before fight night, Chimaev and Holland can be seen getting into a slight scuffle while being separated by a number of individuals. Soon after, Diaz can be seen arriving before later launching a water bottle in the Chechen-born Swede’s direction.

As well as Maximov, ranked middleweight contender Darren Till, a member of the other side of the originally planned UFC 279 main event, has also suggested that things were blown out of proportion.

