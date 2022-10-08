McCann Explains Why She’s “Emotional” Ahead Of MSG Fight

UFC women’s flyweight Molly McCann has admitted that the thought of walking out inside the prestigious Madison Square Garden arena has her “emotional.”

McCann has had an impressive resurgence inside the Octagon in recent years. While consecutive decision losses to Taila Santos and Lara Procópio left her far down the 115-pound ladder, the Liverpool native has since risen to the #15 spot in the rankings with a trio of wins.

After rebounding by outpointing Ji Yeon Kim last September, “Meatball” Molly went about delivering two memorable stoppages in front of a home crowd at this year’s pair of UFC London events.

Having brutally knocked out Luana Carolina with a spinning back elbow in March, McCann somewhat repeated the feat four month later in July, rocking Hannah Goldy with the same strike before finishing her with a flurry of punches against the cage.

Having created some hype behind her name with two finishes in 2022, the now-ranked McCann will look to rise further into contention with a third victory of the year. To do so, she’ll have to stall the surge of the #12-ranked Erin Blanchfield, who is unbeaten in three UFC outings and riding a six-fight professional win streak.

But while the opponent marks the chance for McCann continue her ascent up the flyweight mountain, the opportunity to do so on the pay-per-view stage at one of the most renowned arenas in the world has a much deeper meaning for the 32-year-old.

McCann: “It’s Everything We’ve Worked For”

During a recent video uploaded to her teammate Paddy Pimblett’s YouTube channel, McCann was asked about her upcoming appearance at UFC 281 whilst training at Liverpool’s Next Generation MMA.

McCann admitted that the bout brings with it heavy emotion, with the chance to make the walk inside MSG representing a massive achievement and a sign of her hard work paying off in the sport’s leading promotion.

“I’m quite emotional towards it to be honest because it’s everything we’ve all worked for since the day I walked into a gym when I was 12,” McCann said. “It’s 20 years that. I was turned away from gyms constantly, then I was taken in by our gyms, and nurtured by the city and by the coaches, family, and friends. I’m just so blessed to be where I’m at.”

Nevertheless, McCann will look to ensure that the occasion doesn’t get the best of her as she certainly has a tough task ahead of her.

After back-to-back Performance of the Nights under the Invicta FC banner, Blanchfield arrived in the Octagon in 2021, where she’s since outpointed Sarah Alpar and Miranda Maverick, and submitted JJ Aldrich.

“Cold Blooded” has been vocal about her confidence in being able to dethrone flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko soon enough. McCann will look to add a significant delay to the 23-year-old’s title timeline on November 12.

This story originally appeared on MMANews.com. Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.