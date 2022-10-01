McGregor Erupts On ‘S—t Fighter, S—t Actor’ Bisping

Not many people were likely expecting to hop on Twitter on a Friday night to see beef between Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping, yet here we are.

Bisping and McGregor have a bit of a history with one another, initially stemming from a movie role that the Englishman allegedly stole from the Irishman, playing Hawk in the 2017 film xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Since then, the two have gone back and forth on a handful of occasions, with “The Count” making various remarks about “The Notorious” on his podcast, and the former champ-champ firing shots on social media from time to time.

McGregor Berates Bisping Big Time

This moderate beef reared its ugly head once more, after a back-and-forth exchange steadily grew out of proportion between the two. It began with a remark from the Irishman that appeared to come out of nowhere, when he took a jab at Bisping’s acting chops, prompting him to respond on an episode of Believe You Me.

“I was just befuddled when I saw that,” Bisping said (h/t MMAFighting). “I’m like, where is this coming from? What’s all that about? I mean, God bless him. I’m actually on set in Bulgaria and we stopped for a little break, looked at my phone as you do and someone had showed me that on DMs. I wasn’t annoyed or anything, just scratching my head, going where’s that coming from out of blue? … God bless him, he’s doing his first acting role and he’s all pumped about it.”

“I remember my first beer,” Bisping added. “He’s all excited, he’s had his first beer and he’s doing a big show with Jake Gyllenhaal, God bless him. Good for fucking you. Well done. Why have you got to throw shit my way? … Just fucking make sure you’ve got your bodyguards around you next time you want to come and talk some shit, you little fuck. Jesus Christ.”

This led to a fiery and explosive response from Conor McGregor, who took to Twitter to launch his reply. A string of deleted tweets painted the brutal picture, with “The Notorious” making some fairly strong threats in the direction of Michael Bisping.

“Bisping you’ll do fuck all you little sprinter I’ll cave your head in,” McGregor wrote. “Shit fighter, shit actor. Sirius Xm head.”

McGregor then followed this up with a voice message, responding to the claims that he needed security around to talk trash and feel safe. He made it clear that he was not afraid to confront Bisping if he crossed the line, with or without his security team.

“Do you want to go to war, man, yeah? Do you want to go to fucking war? We’ll go to war with you, yeah?” McGregor added in a Twitter voice note. “Security. You little sausage of a thing. I’ll have security set you up. Where’d you stay at when you was in Vegas again, pal? Little Apex, fanny pad. Keep my name out of your fucking mouth, and any type of threatening behavior, or I’ll walk through your front door. … You little dope… Go back where you belong you little clown, you little sprinter.”

Conor mcgregor deleted voice note to bisping 😂❄️ #ConorMcGregor pic.twitter.com/brYFItlSQ4 — tbandz7 (@T_Lolz) October 1, 2022

This was a rather intense exchange between Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping, that seemed to come out of nowhere. While the two have a bit of history, this was a notable step up in the intensity of their beef, and it will be interesting to see if anything further comes of this.

Do you think this will stop Michael Bisping from commentating a Conor McGregor fight in the future?