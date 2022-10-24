McGregor Doubts Interest In ‘Little Ticks’ Makhachev/Volkanovski

Conor McGregor has wasted no time poking fun at the new lightweight champ Islam Makhachev.

McGregor has had one of the most vicious rivalries in all of combat sports history with former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, so it only makes sense that he would look to continue this with Khabib’s close friend and training partner, Makhachev.

The two had beef over the Irishman’s comments about Dagestani among other things, and this was before Islam captured the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.

Conor McGregor Digs At Makhachev and Volkanovski

After Islam Makhachev won the belt, he went face-to-face with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who was in Abu Dhabi to serve as a backup for the UFC 280 main event and is expected to be the first defense of the new champ’s reign.

This type of champ-champ endeavor is, of course, reminiscent of Conor McGregor, who famously won the featherweight and lightweight titles to become the first simultaneous two-division champ in UFC history.

With word that this bout between Makhachev and Volkanovski is set to go down, it only makes sense that McGregor would have some things to say about the matchup. Sure enough, he posted to Twitter to poke fun at both champions, saying they have his titles and calling into question the amount of interest this fight would draw among fans.

“My two old belts. On two little ticks. This fight does 10 buys,” McGregor captioned alongside pictures of both Makhachev and Volkanovski.

via Twitter @TheNotoriousMMA

Conor McGregor made it clear that he feels as if he has developed some sort of new style of fighting that is perfect for beating someone with the style of Islam Makhachev. Perhaps he looks to employ this style on Alexander Volkanovski as well and recapture his champ-champ status, simply to prove a point.

