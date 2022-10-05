McGregor Reveals The Toughest Opponent He’s Ever Faced

Conor McGregor has shared the cage with plenty of the world’s best fighters, but the former two-division champion recently named the opponent who gave him the toughest test.

The 34-year-old hasn’t fought since breaking his ankle against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last year. That was McGregor’s second-straight loss to Poirier, and his most recent victory came when he stopped Donald Cerrone in 2020.

Even if he hasn’t been fighting, the brash Irishman has never had an issue with remaining in the MMA headlines. He recently had some harsh comments for former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, and gym photos of “The Notorious” have led some to speculate on what he’s been using to recover from his broken ankle.

McGregor is always active on social media, and recently a fan asked the 34-year-old to name the toughest matchup from his fighting career.

McGregor Names His Toughest Opponent

McGregor certainly isn’t short of options for a “toughest opponent”. He’s faced several UFC champions including José Aldo, Eddie Alvarez, and Khabib Nurmagomedov, as well as shared the boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather, but the 34-year-old chose to name possibly his most famous rival.

After knocking out longtime featherweight champion José Aldo in just 13-seconds at UFC 194, McGregor decided to immediately challenge for the lightweight title at UFC 196. An injury to champion Rafael dos Anjos derailed that plan, leaving Nate Diaz to step in on short notice and hand the Irishman his first UFC loss with a second-round submission.

Diaz famously submitted McGregor in the main event of UFC 196. (Zuffa LLC)

The pair met again 5 months later, when McGregor managed to take a hard-fought majority decision. “The Notorious” did go on to successfully claim the lightweight title in his next fight with Eddie Alvarez, but speculation on a trilogy bout between him and Diaz has remained a hot topic in MMA.

With Diaz seemingly prepared to leave the UFC behind after submitting Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, the window for a third fight between the two appears to be closed for the time being.

What’s your reaction to McGregor identifying Diaz as being the toughest opponent he’s ever faced?