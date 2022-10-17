McGregor Tells Shields Why She Should Shun Mayweather Comps

Conor McGregor thinks Claressa Shields should reconsider embracing the comparisons to Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather.

Shields defeated Savannah Marshall in one of the biggest boxing fights of 2022 this past weekend. She defeated Marshall via a unanimous decision after losing to her during their amateur careers in the ring.

Shields’ most recent victory has garnered comparisons to Mayweather, who dominated during his time in professional boxing and continues to win in exhibition bouts. Her defensive movement wowed fans and spectators as she outlasted Marshall.

McGregor, who fought Mayweather in 2017, feels that comparisons to Mayweather shouldn’t be something that Shields should be proud of.

Conor McGregor Suggests Claressa Shields Dodge Floyd Mayweather Comparisons

In a recent Twitter reply to Shields, McGregor advised the female boxing star.

You’ve way more venom then Floyd. I beat Floyd if we rematch. Untold truth it was me who carried him the early rounds playing pitty patty. Every single shot I threw early landed. From body to head I was playing ping pong. I come out full force, and today, I end floyd. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 17, 2022

“You’ve way more venom then Floyd. I beat Floyd if we rematch,” McGregor declared. “Untold truth it was me who carried him the early rounds playing pitty patty. Every single shot I threw early landed. From body to head I was playing ping pong. I come out full force, and today, I end floyd.”

McGregor is recovering from a nasty leg injury he suffered in his last UFC fight at UFC 264. He’s teased a return to the Octagon next year and has also recently hinted at a potential rematch with Mayweather in the ring.

Mayweather has also expressed interest in facing McGregor in 2023 before McGregor appeared to dismiss it in their latest exchange from afar. Mayweather has competed in recent exhibitions against Mikuru Asakura and Don Moore.

McGregor has been a vocal fan of the ‘sweet science’ over the years and nearly fought Manny Pacquiao last year. While he respects Shields, he feels she should make her own legacy and not embrace the Mayweather mirroring from fans and pundits.

