Bisping Defends O’Malley Amid UFC 280 “Robbery” Criticisms

Michael Bisping is not calling the fight between Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan a robbery.

UFC 280 was full of exciting fights and big-time stars solidifying their legacies. One man who had the biggest fight and win of his career so far was Sean O’Malley. O’Malley came into his UFC 280 fight ranked number 11, he would take on the number one ranked Petr Yan and after a hard-fought war came out on top of a split decision. Immediately fans and fellow fighters were in an uproar about the decision, many having scored it for Yan.

Michael Bisping has now chimed in with his opinion of this bout. He took to his YouTube channel to discuss his findings. Bisping was impressed with O’Malley’s skills and called the bout a slugfest between the two top bantamweights. He did admit that he had thought it was Yan who came out on top at the end of the three rounds due to the takedowns but is not agreeing with calls from fans that the decision was a robbery.

Oct 22, 2022; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Petr Yan (red gloves) and Sean O’Malley (blue gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

“O’Malley believing in himself, being a man of his word being a man that’s willing to back up what he says. Took on the number-one contender, right?” he said. “The number-one ranked fighter pardon me, Petr Yan, went out there and just beat him in an absolute classic. That is a fight that people are going to watch back. ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley, take a bow, you pass the test with flying colors. Now I know people are going to say, ‘Hold on, Bisping, didn’t you think that the decision was kind of up in the air? Yeah, I did. But he got the job done. And it was a close fight, and it was a war. And he should be proud of himself.”

Michael Bisping Was Filled With Praise For Sean O’Malley

Bisping says that O’Malley was the one to put out the most damage which he said is the number one criteria for scoring a fight. Bisping gave credit to O’Malley for stepping up to the challenge. He feels that O’Malley passed the test and has shown that he belongs at the top of the bantamweight division. Bisping applauded him for taking punches, getting back up from the takedowns, and defeating a former champion.

Bisping was filming the video while the event was still going on but at the time, he called for the O’Malley vs. Yan bout to be “Fight of the Night,” which it did, winning both men $50,000.

Do you agree with Michael Bisping’s take on Sean O’Malley’s victory over Petr Yan at UFC 280?

