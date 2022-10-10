Michael Chandler Assess UFC Newcomer Bo Nickal

Michael Chandler has given newcomer UFC Bo Nickal a glowing report card heading into his debut against Jamie Pickett.

The self-assured wrestler has gone after everyone, including the UFC should they put him on the prelims. Michael Chandler, a standout wrestler in his own regards, believes that Nickal could go all the way.

Chandler himself has a meeting with Dustin Poirier to look forward to in New York. Having learned through personal experience, Chandler knows how to make an impact on his debut. He knocked out Dan Hooker and introduced himself on the right foot. Now a bonafide UFC star, he expects the same for Nickal. He had this to say to MMAJunkie.

“I mean, he has been very impressive thus far. I think he’s got the right mentality. Bo, I think he’s got a good head on his shoulders. He was always that guy. He had that reputation inside college wrestling; a good guy who worked hard, was part of a good team, had a good morale compass, knew how to keep it clean off the mat but freaking crazy on the mat.”

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Chandler Thinks Nickal Can Be Champ

Clearly, the nationwide reputation of the clean living Nickal stretched far enough to reach the UFC. Chander contends that even though it all looks straightforward enough for Nickal, hype trains have before been derailed.

“I think he’s got a very bright future. Do I think he’s gonna be the champion? I’ve been around this sport long enough to know there have been so many guys I thought were going to be so great but ended up fizzling out, and there’s been some I thought would be average and ended up being world beaters and champions. You never quite know. If I had to put money on it, I think Bo Nickal is gonna be championship material one day.”

Michael Chandler believes that Bo Nickal has every opportunity to be champion, although nothing is guaranteed in MMA.

Do you agree with Chandler on Nickal’s championship prospects?