Michael Chandler Gives Major Update On UFC Status

One of the most exciting UFC signings in recent memory, Michael Chandler is not going anywhere anytime soon.

From the moment he arrived in the UFC, former Bellator champion Chandler brought with him nothing but fireworks, earning a win in his debut in under a round.

Since then, he has been in nothing but exciting fights, contending for the lightweight title in this promotion and being in absolute wars win or lose.

Michael Chandler Extends UFC Contract

Considering how exciting he has been so far in his UFC run, it makes sense that fans and the promotion would not want Michael Chandler going anywhere. It turns out that these wishes will be coming true, as the lightweight contender does not appear to be parting ways with the promotion at any point in the near future.

Speaking to MMA on Point, Chandler revealed that his upcoming bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 will be the first fight on a deal that he just signed with the promotion. This deal spans for eight fights, which if he continues to fight at his current pace, will span about three years.

“I said when I came to the UFC I wasn’t here for a long time, I was here for a good time. Well, turns out I just signed another 8-fight deal, so we’ll see how long I’ll be here,” Chandler said.

At 36 years of age, it seems likely that this deal will span to the tail end of the career of Michael Chandler, as not many lightweights compete into their forties. That said, it is reassuring to know that, unless something unexpected happens, fans will be able to watch his exciting fights against the best the sport has to offer for as long as he is willing and able to compete.

Are you excited to potentially see eight more Michael Chandler fights in the UFC?

